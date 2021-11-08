Youth groups call for government action on climate crisis | Money Talks

Many of the predicted effects of the climate crisis won't actually be seen for decades to come. That means it's not today's leaders and policymakers that will suffer. The burden will fall directly on the shoulders of today's youth, who will have to deal with a world made more hostile by centuries of industrialisation. As Paolo Montecillo reports, youth groups are putting pressure on their elders to secure a better future. #ClimateCrisis #YouthActivists #PolicyMakers