BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Youth groups call for government action on climate crisis | Money Talks
Many of the predicted effects of the climate crisis won't actually be seen for decades to come. That means it's not today's leaders and policymakers that will suffer. The burden will fall directly on the shoulders of today's youth, who will have to deal with a world made more hostile by centuries of industrialisation. As Paolo Montecillo reports, youth groups are putting pressure on their elders to secure a better future. #ClimateCrisis #YouthActivists #PolicyMakers
Youth groups call for government action on climate crisis | Money Talks
November 8, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us