BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Ether reaches record high, leads major cryptocurrency rally | Money Talks
Ether is leading a rally in major cryptocurrencies as investors flock to assets that can shield their money from the effects of rising inflation. The world's second-biggest digital token has reached a record high of more than $4700 each. It's risen more than a third over the past month, and 500% since the start of the year. Rival bitcoin is also up 50 percent since the start of October, and trading near its own record of 66,000. The optimism comes amid a string of good news for the sector. Australia's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank says it's letting retail customers trade cryptocurrencies. Regulators in the Asian financial hub Singapore also say they want to turn the city-state into a major player in handling blockchain-based assets. According to data platform CoinGecko, the value of the the global cryptocurrency market has topped 3 trillion dollar thanks to the latest surge in prices. We spoke to Naeem Aslam. He's the chief market analyst at Ava-Trade in London. #CryptocurrencyRally #Ethereum #Bitcoin
Ether reaches record high, leads major cryptocurrency rally | Money Talks
November 8, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us