Was there any legal basis for the suspension of Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush?

Tensions between rival factions in Libya have escalated after the foreign minister was removed from her job. The Presidential Council suspended Najla Mangoush, accusing her of not co-ordinating with the body on policy decisions. She's also been barred from leaving the country. Political analyst Salah Elbakkoush explains. #NajlaMangoush #Libya #Dbeibah