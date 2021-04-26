Muslims in UK offered COVID-19 jabs in Ramadan after dark

Some centres in the UK are trying to increase vaccination rates among Muslims by offering COVID-19 jabs after sunset. British Islamic associations say there is a misconception that receiving a jab during daylight hours invalidates fasting. TRT World's Mehmet Solmaz visited one of these night-time centres in London. #TwilightVaccination #CoronavirusPandemic