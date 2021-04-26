1/ 3 Why are cases in Chile soaring when so many have been vaccinated?

Chile has been at the front or near the front of the vaccination race for some time now. More than 30% of the total population is fully vaccinated, making it number one in the world after Israel. Of course Chile’s been willing to use a wide-range of vaccines including China’s Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, AND Johnson and Johnson. But despite this success, cases are soaring and people are catching COVID-19...despite being 'fully vaccinated'