WORLD
1 MIN READ
Resolving Somalia's political deadlock
Local media in Somalia are reporting that Mogadishu is calm after overnight clashes between pro-opposition armed loyalists and government security forces. Fighting broke out in the capital over the extension of President Mohamed Abdul-lahi Mohamed's tenure. Afyare Abdi Elmi from Qatar University discusses the political tensions in the country saying negotiations are the only way to resolve the stalemate. #Somalia
Resolving Somalia's political deadlock
April 26, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us