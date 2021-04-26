OSCARS 2021: No single host, ever-changing audience makes awards unique

In a year of muted showbiz award ceremonies, full of pixelated nominees and empty auditoriums, the 2021 Oscars has had a red-hot go at capturing some of the old pre-pandemic magic. As Muttalip Erdogan reports, the 93rd Academy Awards showcased the best of Hollywood in a night of socially distanced glitz and glam. #OSCARS2021