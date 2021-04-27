BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Record cases and deaths paralyse India's healthcare system | Money Talks
For the fifth straight day, India has set a new global daily record of new coronavirus infections, with more than 352-thousand reported on Monday. The rapid surge has overwhelmed the country's healthcare system, as hospitals scramble to expand critical care units and secure reserves of oxygen from the nation's dwindling supplies. New Delhi officials have extended a lockdown in the worst hit city by a week, while international aid trickles in to help alleviate the crisis. Laila Humairah reports. We got more on this story from Ishan Russell who's in New Delhi. #IndiaHealthcare #CoronavirusInfections #Vaccines #Ventilators
April 27, 2021
