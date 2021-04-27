Saudi Arabian rose farmers hope for bumper harvest this year | Money Talks

Every year in April, the western Saudi city of Taif blooms with roses. And this year, the harvest season falls during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. While the pandemic has slashed the income of many farm workers, the gradual reopening of the Saudi economy gives the industry a 'rosy' outlook. Tayyibe Aydin has more. #SaudiArabia #RoseFarmers #Harvest