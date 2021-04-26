April 26, 2021
Hospitals turn away patients as infections soar in India
#India has set a new global record for daily coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day. On Monday, it reported almost 353 thousand new infections. As the country battles acute supply shortages, India has asked the European Union to send oxygen and the anti-viral drug remdesivir. The EU says the medical aid will be made available soon. Natasha Hussain reports.
