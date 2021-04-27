April 27, 2021
India struggles to cope with second wave of COVID-19
Internal medicine specialist Dr Swati Maheshwari discusses the situation in India as the country grapples with a resurgence in coronavirus infections. The head of the World Health Organization is calling the situation there ‘beyond heartbreaking’, and says it has dispatched critical supplies to the subcontinent, including thousands of portable oxygen machines. #Indiacovidcrisis
