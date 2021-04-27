April 27, 2021
Why it is important to resolve the Cyprus dispute
Four years after their last talks failed, representatives of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Greek-administered Cyprus are holding three days of informal meetings in Geneva. They are trying to find common ground over the issue of the divided Mediterranean island. Political strategist Suha Cubukcuoglu explains the significance of resolving this dispute. #Cyprusdispute
