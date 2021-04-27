WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey Rejects Biden Statement on 1915 Events
The relations between Turkey and the United States have been further strained after US President Joe Biden classified the Armenian events of 1915 as ‘genocide’. Turkish officials have rejected the move as political opportunism, saying it has no legal basis and is not supported by evidence. The rift comes at a delicate time for the NATO allies. The two countries have been on the opposite side of many issues, from the war in Syria, to Turkey's purchase of the S-400 defence system from Russia. Why is the US choosing to focus on the events of 1915 now? And what does this mean for the already strained Turkey-US relations? Guests: Mark Meirowitz Professor at State University of New York Vehbi Baysan Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University Ali Demirdas Political Analyst
Turkey Rejects Biden Statement on 1915 Events
April 27, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us