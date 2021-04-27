Turkey Rejects Biden Statement on 1915 Events

The relations between Turkey and the United States have been further strained after US President Joe Biden classified the Armenian events of 1915 as ‘genocide’. Turkish officials have rejected the move as political opportunism, saying it has no legal basis and is not supported by evidence. The rift comes at a delicate time for the NATO allies. The two countries have been on the opposite side of many issues, from the war in Syria, to Turkey's purchase of the S-400 defence system from Russia. Why is the US choosing to focus on the events of 1915 now? And what does this mean for the already strained Turkey-US relations? Guests: Mark Meirowitz Professor at State University of New York Vehbi Baysan Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University Ali Demirdas Political Analyst