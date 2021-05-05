India's Second Coronavirus Wave

With so many deaths every day, funeral pyres in Delhi's open-air crematorium now burn 24 hours- with authorities fielding requests to cut down trees in the city's parks to keep them burning. India reported five million cases this month alone - an unprecedented storm of infections that's pushing the country's healthcare system toward collapse. Still- the government says there's no need to panic. Help in the form of ventilators and even raw materials to manufacture a vaccine are pouring in from the EU, the US and Pakistan. But many say the aid is too late. And we also talk to Jake Glanville, Founder and CEO of Centivax, a universal vaccine technology for influenza, HIV, and other rapidly mutating pathogens about the global vaccine rollout. Guests: Gopal Krishna Agarwal National Spokesperson for India's ruling BJP Dr. Manish Jangra Founder and Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association Devanik Saha Doctoral Researcher at the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex. Jake Glanville Founder and CEO of Centivax