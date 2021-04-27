BIZTECH
UK festivals warn of cancellations due to lack of insurance | Money Talks
Millions of UK festival-goers could be disappointed this summer, as uncertainty grows over whether the events will take place. The industry is struggling to get private insurance protection against COVID-19 cancellations and is calling on the government to step-in and underwrite their events. All UK lockdown restrictions are due to end on the 21st of June and as Natalie Powell reports, festival operators are questioning why the government won't step in. #UKfestivals #Insurance #COVID19
April 27, 2021
