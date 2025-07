UN urges Turkish and Greek Cypriots to ‘be creative’ as talks begin

The United Nations has urged both Turkish and Greek Cypriots to be creative as informal talks on the future of Cyprus begins in Geneva. The three-day conference comes after a four-year stalemate in peace negotiations. Professor at SUNY Maritime College Mark Meirowitz weighs in. #CyprusTalks2021​ #Geneva​ #CyprusDispute​