BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
EU lawmakers approve trade treaty with former member UK | Money Talks
The European Parliament has voted to approve the bloc's trade deal with the UK after years of contentious wrangling over Brexit. It ensures zero taxes for most shipments between the two sides, and sets out rules for who gets to fish in British waters, and for how long. But with the deal only covering the trade in goods, there are fears Britian's dominant services sector might lose-out. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Vicky Pryce in London. She's an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #EUlawmakers #TradeDeal #Brexit
EU lawmakers approve trade treaty with former member UK | Money Talks
April 28, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us