Turkish shipbuilder exports world's largest electric ferry | Money Talks

A Turkish shipbuilder delivered the world's largest electric ferry to buyers in Norway last month. Sefine Shipyard says demand for vessels that function without fossil fuels is rising. Now it's hoping to launch the same clean technology in its home market. Mobin Nasir reports from Yalova, Turkey's shipbuilding hub. #Turkey #Shipbulding #ElectricFerry