Nike Air Yeezy 1s sell for $1.8M at Sotheby's auction | Money Talks

How much would you be prepared to fork out for a pair of used shoes? Try $1.8 million. That’s how much some Nike sneakers once worn by hip-hop star Kanye West have been sold for at a Sotheby’s auction. Here’s the story of how the musician-turned-fashion designer is etching Nike’s name into the record books. #Yeezy1s #KanyeWest #Sothebys