Row over PM Johnson's comments, Downing Street renovations
Pressure is mounting on the British Prime Minister, #BorisJohnson, over the redecoration of his official residence at London's Downing Street. The body that regulates elections and party activity has announced a formal investigation into where the money for the work came from. The Prime Minister insists he's paid for it, but that doesn't necessarily answer the question about who funded it initially, if there were any donations from party supporters, or whether those donations were declared to the authorities. Opposition parties accuse the government of sleaze. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
April 28, 2021
