April 29, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Boris Johnson facing investigation over apartment renovation
Pressure is mounting on the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the redecoration of his official residence at London’s Downing Street. Johnson insists he paid for the work himself, but the body that regulates elections and party activity is investigating where the money for the work came from. Political commentator Claire Pearsall weighs in. #BorisJohnson
