April 29, 2021
How realistic is Biden’s call for gun control reform?
Democratic strategist Spencer Critchley and political adviser Rina Shah discuss US President Joe Biden’s address to Congress and his first 100 days in office. The White House wants to increase infrastructure spending, raise taxes on the wealthiest and introduce a ban on assault weapons, but will these proposals make it through a divided legislature? #BidenspeechCongress
