Why are glaciers melting at a faster rate?

Melting of the world's glaciers has nearly doubled in speed over the past 20 years. New satellites measurements show glaciers are losing 31% more snow and ice per year compared to 15 years ago, according to a new study that experts say paint an alarming picture. Andrew Mackintosh from the School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment at Monash University explains.