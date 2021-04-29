Architects win intl award for Mosul mosque restoration plans

A group of Egyptian architects have won a competition to reconstruct the Al Nuri mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul. The 12th century building was destroyed by Daesh in 2017 and is one of a number of historical sites being rebuilt after years of war. Aparna Tandon from the International Centre for the Restoration of Cultural Property weighs in. #Egyptianarchitects