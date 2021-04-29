BIZTECH
US president pledges more stimulus to revive the economy | Money Talks
The first 100 days in office are critical for new presidents to set the agenda and clarify their priorities. Joe Biden was elected on promises to swiftly rein-in the COVID-19 pandemic and revitalise the US economy, which fell into recession last February. GDP declined 3-and- a-half percent for the year, the biggest drop since 1946. But the economy has been gradually improving since then, with first-quarter growth coming in at an annualised rate of 6.4-percent. So, has Biden lived up to his promises so far? Fred Katayama assesses the president's first 100 days. We spoke to Christian Lawrence in New York. He's a Senior Cross-Asset Strategist at Rabobank. #Joebiden #USeconomy #Pandemic
April 29, 2021
