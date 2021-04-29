BIZTECH
Hong Kong trade expo taps into pandemic consumer trends | Money Tallks
Hong Kong has launched a brand new trade fair in a bid to tap into the stay-at-home economy. In a year in which many international fairs have been cancelled, the Lifestyle Shopping Fest is matching local vendors with local consumers, and helping companies find new business opportunities during the pandemic. Michelle Hennessy has seen what the fair has to offer, and takes a look at whether it can breathe new life into the struggling retail industry. #HongKong #Pandemic #Fashion #TaxReforms #Colombia
April 29, 2021
