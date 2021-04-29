Can India defeat coronavirus double-mutant? Record-breaking cases, even vaccinated are dying

Exhausted Indian doctor tells us that people who have been double vaccinated and/or had Covid-19 last year are still getting infected with new 'double mutant variant' Dr Bhatti also tells us there are no beds, not enough oxygen, the government got complacent and now India is paying the price. Another guest, journalist Javed Ansari of New Delhi, says government critics and people asking for help are being shut down by Twitter b/c of Indian Govt. pressure.