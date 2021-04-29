WORLD
1 MIN READ
Joe Biden delivers first address to Congress as US president
US President Joe Biden has given his first address to Congress, on the eve of his 100th day in office. Biden has credited his administration with rolling out an effective COVID-19 vaccination campaign. He's also highlighted the financial assistance provided to working families, struggling with the economic fallout of the pandemic. The US president has used the address to introduce his more progressive agenda on police reforms and the climate crisis, urging lawmakers to work with the White House to pass those bills. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports from Washington. #BidenPresidency
Joe Biden delivers first address to Congress as US president
April 29, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us