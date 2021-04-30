Are cars on the brink of an electric revolution?

The world has around 1.4 billion cars, and car ownership is rising. A major challenge in the fight against the climate crisis and global heating is how to make cars green. While electric cars have been around for 10 years, sales have recently boomed, and manufacturers are now rushing to convert their production lines and produce new models. Simon McGregor-Wood looks at whether our beloved car just may be on the verge of an electric revolution. #ElectricCars