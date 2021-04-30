what's led to India's record-breaking case rate?

India is struggling to cope with the Coronavirus. Its story is a very strange one. India makes more vaccines than any other country in the world and appeared to be on top of the virus until it all exploded sometime in late March early April. Now cases there are reaching new record highs almost every single day. Where did it all go wrong? CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/vgOY9r-1KKE