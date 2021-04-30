BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US tech firms report surge in profits as economy recovers | Money Talks
A week of blockbuster earnings reports from Big Tech culminated with Amazon crushing forecasts of how much money it would rake-in from a pandemic-fuelled spike in online shopping, and a growing reliance on internet-hosted services. The market reaction to the record results has been mixed, as some investors took profits, while others made bets that revenues will continue to rise. But overall, the numbers on Wall Street reflect the optimism surrounding the prospects of the US economy. Paolo Montecillo reports. Daniel Ives is a tech industry analyst and managing director of Wedbush Securities in New York. He gave us his take on Amazon's earnings, and where stock prices might go in the coming months. #USTechFirms #SiliconRally #Amazon
April 30, 2021
