May 1, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israelis bury 45 after stampede at religious festival
Israelis have begun to bury the 45 people who died in a stampede at a religious festival. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised an inquiry will prevent such a tragedy from happening again. But as Liz Maddock reports, it's now being revealed there had been several serious warnings of the potential for disaster at the overcrowded event. #IsraelStampede
Israelis bury 45 after stampede at religious festival
Explore