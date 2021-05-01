WORLD
Turkey-US Partnership Needs a New Beginning
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has termed US President Joe Biden’s remarks on the events of 1915 as unfortunate, saying they have further complicated the relationship between the two NATO allies. The two sides already have differences on many issues, such as US support for the YPG terror group in Syria, and Turkey's purchase of the S-400 defence system from Russia. In an exclusive interview with Strait Talk, Oktay said there is a need to reset these ties and that the June meeting between Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan provides an opportunity for a new beginning.
