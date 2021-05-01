WORLD
At least 45 dead in crush at Jewish religious gathering
At least 45 people have been killed in a crush at a crowded religious festival in north-east Israel. Dozens more were injured at the Lag B'Omer celebration, after tens of thousands of orthodox Jews attended the festival which takes place every year at the foot of Mount Meron. It was the country's largest event since the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has travelled to the scene, and has declared that Sunday will be a day of national mourning. TRT World's Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. #Israel #Stampede #LagBOmer
