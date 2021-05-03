Anger grows against Indian PM Modi amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The only feeling stronger than despair in India may be anger, and much of it is being directed at the government of Narendra Modi. Modi's BJP lost the key state of Bengal in last weekend’s state elections, and the human cost of the prolonged and extensive campaign is being borne by ordinary Indians. Shakuntala Banaji from the London School of Economics has more. #NarendraModi