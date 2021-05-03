WORLD
Excessive screen time may damage mental health
Research suggests that people are spending more time online during lockdown. But doctors say it may come with side effects, and advise people to take what they call a 'digital detox'. Studies conducted in China show that teenagers under lockdown spend around five hours in front of the screen, while for working adults, it can be as much as 13 hours. According to Cambridge University, overall screen time has risen by up to 30 percent during the pandemic. Kaiwei Tang, co-founder and CEO at Light, weighs in. #DigitalDetox
May 3, 2021
