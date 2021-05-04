South Africa to ban lion hunting, breeding in captivity | Money Talks

Captive hunting and wildlife petting zoos have spawned a multi-million dollar-industry in South Africa, with trophy hunters paying hefty sums to be able to shoot lions and other big game. But the inhumane treatment of wild animals has sparked outrage and the now the government is shutting down the sector. Mobin Nasir reports. #SouthAfrica #CaptiveLions #LionHunting