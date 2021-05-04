May 4, 2021
Hong Kong's economy grows for first time since pandemic began | Money Talks
After six straight quarters of decline, Hong Kong's economy is finally showing signs it might be turning a corner. Government estimates out today showed first quarter GDP grew 7.8 percent year-on-year, beating economists' forecasts. Michelle Hennessy brings us more analysis from Hong Kong. #HongKong #Economy #Pandemic
