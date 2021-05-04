BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Drug distributors go on trial in West Virginia over crisis | Money Talks
In West Virginia, a federal court has started hearing arguments against leading drug distributors over their role in the US opioid epidemic. The state is considered ground zero for the health crisis, which has killed more than 450-thousand people over the last decade. Local governments say companies flooded their communities with powerful painkillers, and fuelled deadly addictions to other narcotics. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, let's go to Robert Kanter. He's an international addiction recovery advocate and he joins us from New York. #OpioidCrisis #WestVirginia #USDrugDistributors
Drug distributors go on trial in West Virginia over crisis | Money Talks
May 4, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us