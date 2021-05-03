WORLD
Anger grows against Indian PM Modi amid surge in cases
The only feeling stronger than despair in India, may be anger. And much of it is being directed at the government of Narendra #Modi. Over the weekend, state elections were held - with the conscience of the prime minister seemingly far removed by his country's most devasting emergency in decades. However, Modi's party lost the key state of Bengal - and the cost of the prolonged and extensive campaign is being borne by ordinary Indians gasping for breath. Sarah Balter reports.
May 3, 2021
