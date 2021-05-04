Health experts warn of increase in eating disorders in teens

Psychiatrists in the US and UK are warning parents about a worrying increase in teen eating disorders. In the UK, there has been an 80% increase in urgent referrals for patients suffering from anorexia and bulimia at an Oxford clinic. And in the US, in-patient centres and hotlines say they are overwhelmed with new cases. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #Eatingdisorders