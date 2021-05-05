WORLD
1 MIN READ
Across The Balkans: Croatia’s Muslim Minority and Belgrade’s Only Mosque
The oldest Muslim communities in Europe live in the Balkans, where they emerged during the time of the Ottoman Empire. Muslims in the region have historically faced displacement, massacres and discrimination even when they make up more than half of the population in several countries. In Croatia, Muslims only make up 1% of the population, but the EU member is often held up as a model for how well Muslim minorities can form a seamless part of European society. Aksel Zaimovic went to find out why. Plus, Aadel Haleem visited Belgrade’s only mosque to see what life is like as a religious minority there. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp
Across The Balkans: Croatia’s Muslim Minority and Belgrade’s Only Mosque
May 5, 2021
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us