Across The Balkans: Croatia’s Muslim Minority and Belgrade’s Only Mosque

The oldest Muslim communities in Europe live in the Balkans, where they emerged during the time of the Ottoman Empire. Muslims in the region have historically faced displacement, massacres and discrimination even when they make up more than half of the population in several countries. In Croatia, Muslims only make up 1% of the population, but the EU member is often held up as a model for how well Muslim minorities can form a seamless part of European society. Aksel Zaimovic went to find out why. Plus, Aadel Haleem visited Belgrade's only mosque to see what life is like as a religious minority there. Across The Balkans is TRT World's new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.