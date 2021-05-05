Aramco's Q1 net profit up 30% to $21.7B on higher oil prices | Money Talks

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has reported a 30-percent surge in net profit for the first quarter. The lifting of lockdowns and the resumption of global trade following months of slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, are driving-up international oil prices. That's helping oil companies, including Aramco, make some slick gains. And the rising cash flow could stabilise the kingdom's economy after a rocky 2020. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Ell en Wald joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's president of Transversal Consulting and author of the book, Saudi Inc #SaudiAramco #OilPrices #CoronavirusPandemic