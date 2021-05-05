May 5, 2021
Singaporean scientists fuse nature with technology | Money Talks
For centuries, humans have worked to control nature and grow food for an expanding population. But the climate crisis has left resources depleted and the future of humankind in danger. A team of scientists in Singapore now says the key to sustainable farming may be.. communication. Miranda Lin explains the surprising research. #RoboPlants #Singapore #NatureandScience
