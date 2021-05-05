India’s Prime Minister Modi under pressure to impose lockdown

Pressure is mounting on India’s government to impose a national lockdown, but Prime Minister Modi is resisting the move because of the economic impact. More than 20 million COVID-19 infections have been recorded. The government says cases are slowing down but experts disagree. Consultant psychiatrist, Dr JS Bamrah weighs in on the COVID-19 crisis in the country. #NarendraModi