May 5, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Netanyahu fails to form new government as deadline ends
Israel’s deadline for forming a stable government has passed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unable to form a coalition. The nation has had four inconclusive elections in the past two years. Netanyahu needs at least 61 seats in the Knesset to form a government. Shai Franklin, Senior fellow at The Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute weighs in. #Israel #Netanyahu #Election
Netanyahu fails to form new government as deadline ends
Explore