Gender Inequality in Japan
Several key members of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organising committee were forced to resign for making sexist remarks, including Japan’s former prime minister Yoshiro Mori. During a meeting which was leaked to the media, Mori was quoted as saying women talk too much when discussing the Olympic Committees plans to increase female representation. His remarks appear to be part of a wider problem in Japan, which still ranks 120th in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index. We ask why. Guests: Risa Kamio Councillor in Setagaya City, Tokyo Nancy Snow Professor of Public Diplomacy at Kyoto University Ichiro Fujisaki Former Japanese Ambassador to the US, UN and WTO
Gender Inequality in Japan
May 12, 2021
