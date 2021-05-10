WORLD
Rwandan Genocide Report
France 'was an indispensable collaborator in building the institutions that would become instruments of genocide.' That's the finding of a damning report commissioned by the Rwandan government into the genocide that left at least 800 thousand mostly Tutsis dead in 1994. The investigation found that French officials had armed, trained and protected the regime of former President Juvenal Habyarimana in the years leading up to Rwanda's genocide. And that despite increasing evidence that a genocide was foreseeable, France's support for its Rwandan allies was unwavering. The report says officials did so to protect France's own interests and its influence in Africa. But it added there's no evidence that French officials or personnel directly participated in the killing of Tutsis. Paris published the findings of its own inquiry last month and found the government bore 'serious and overwhelming' responsibility, and had been blinded by its colonial attitude towards Africa. Guests: Felix Ndahinda Analyst and Researcher Focusing On Transitional Justice Philip Clark International Politics Professor at SOAS University and the author of 'How Rwanda Judged Its Genocide' Anaise Kanimba Daughter of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero Paul Rusesabagina
