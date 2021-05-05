WORLD
The New Space Race | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The world is entering a new era in space exploration, with more players and private companies vying for their place in space. As the Biden administration tries to restore America’s status domestically and internationally, can it lead the way in the conquest of space? Guests: Charles Bolden- Former NASA administrator under President Barack Obama, retired United States Marine Corps Major General and a former astronaut who flew on four Space Shuttle missions Gavin Schmidt- Acting NASA senior climate adviser, climatologist and former director of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
May 5, 2021
