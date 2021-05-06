RIGHT-WING EUROPE: A threat to the EU?

They say they want to make Europe great again: right wing party leaders in Hungary, Poland and Italy are discussing a new alliance. They’re due to meet again this month to talk about their next moves. What could it mean for European politics and the EU? Guests: Andras Laszlo Political Adviser to Fidesz Doru Peter Frantescu EU Affairs Expert Pawel Zerka European Council on Foreign Relations